Dalal Street Set for a Negative Start on Nov 21, 2024

Indian markets are expected to open on a weak note today. The GIFT Nifty was trading about 40 points lower at 23,613 in early morning trade.
On Tuesday, the indices broke their seven-day losing streak and ended in positive territory. The Sensex rose by 239.37 points (0.31%) to close at 77,578.38, while the Nifty gained 64.70 points (0.28%) to settle at 23,518.50.
Global Markets:
Asian markets declined on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s cautious sentiment. Nvidia’s weaker revenue forecast added to the market’s concerns.
In the US, the Dow Jones climbed 139.53 points (0.32%) to 43,408.47, while the S&P 500 remained flat, inching up by just 0.13 points to 5,917.11. The Nasdaq, however, fell by 21.32 points (0.11%) to end at 18,966.14.
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