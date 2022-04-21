iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dhanvarsha Finvest board allots 13,00,989 equity shares on conversion of warrants

21 Apr 2022 , 09:19 AM

Karan Neale Desai, holding convertible warrants (non-promoter) of Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited has exercised option for part conversion of warrants held by him by conversion of 13,00,989 warrants (post sub-division) into equity shares of the Company.

Accordingly, subsequent to giving effect of the sub-division of equity shares approved by the Shareholders of the Company at its Twenty Seventh AGM held on September 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company, have vide resolution passed by circulation on April 20, 2022, approved the allotment of 13,00, 989 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.2/- each at a premium of Rs.20.26/- per share to Desai.

Consequently, with effect from April 20, 2022, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,76,77,878/- comprising of 8,88,38,939 equity shares of Rs.2/- each to Rs.18,02, 79,856/- comprising of 9,01,39, 928 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

At around 9:21 AM, Dhanvarsha Finvest was trading at Rs102.30 apiece higher by 0.64% on the BSE.

Related Tags

  • allotment
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest allotment
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest announcement
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd
  • Dhanvarsha Finvest market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:38 PM
Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:21 PM
Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:01 PM
Samhi Hotels and GIC join forces for ₹752 crore investment to reduce debt

Samhi Hotels and GIC join forces for ₹752 crore investment to reduce debt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|12:43 PM
Groww Gilt Fund NFO: Essential details you should know

Groww Gilt Fund NFO: Essential details you should know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|12:39 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.