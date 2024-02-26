iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Embassy REIT: Strong operational visibility for FY25

26 Feb 2024 , 11:25 AM

At its 2024 analyst meet, Embassy REIT (EOP) outlined a bullish outlook on near-to-medium-term occupancy improvement. Supply across EOP’s key markets in Bangalore is limited, and Global Captives are floating large RFPs offering strong leasing visibility. The SEZ demarcation process has been smooth so far, and the cost economics is in favour of conversion. Mgmt wants to re-look at inorganic acquisitions from the sponsor pool, Chennai is likely to be the next asset added to the portfolio. Improvement in Hospitality segment will be steady and gradual. Reiterate BUY with 6.1% FY25 yield and 9% upside; expect +6% DPU for FY25 and much stronger DPU growth in FY26. 

Global Captives to drive leasing; SEZ demarcation a shot in the arm: 

Leasing environment improvement is driven by Global Captives (70-80% of new leasing); with Manyata witnessing a strong interest for pre-leasing (L4 and D1-D2 block), and also a healthy pipeline for existing vacancy (~2.2msf). In Pune, mgmt expects strong demand for TechZone (after conversion into non-SEZ); while Quadron (Hinjewadi Phase-2) is likely to witness improved demand once the metro line is constructed by next year. Oxygen (Noida) suffers partly on account of its location, and will gradually pick up as Infrastructure improves (like Jewar airport). 

To consider ROFO acquisitions: 

EOP is open to doing unit-holderaccretive acquisitions; the current ROFO from the sponsor for Chennai asset is likely to be the next addition to REIT portfolio, with the mgmt looking excited to enter this new market. Mgmt is also open to evaluate opportunities outside sponsor pool, but will remain selective on quality. The Hotel portfolio (Bangalore based) is still to recover fully, given the relatively lower exposure to leisure travels and MICE demand. 

Steadily improving visibility for FY25/26; BUY: 

Mgmt re-iterated FY24 NOI/distribution guidance; and expects FY25 to be better, although an official leasing/NOI/distribution guidance is likely in the next quarter. Low expiries and healthy leasing momentum will drive occupancy and NOI improvement; low debt maturities will keep interest costs in check. Analysts of IIFL Capital Services expect 6% growth in FY25 DPU, followed by a much stronger growth in FY26. Reiterate BUY with FY25 yield of 6.1%/9% upside.

Related Tags

  • Embassy REIT
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.