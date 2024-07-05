iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Flat Close for Benchmark Indices

5 Jul 2024 , 03:52 PM

Indian benchmark indices concluded the trading session on July 5 with minimal changes, amidst notable volatility in the market. The Sensex, representing the 30 largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), experienced a marginal decline of 53.07 points, or 0.07%, closing at 79,996.60. In contrast, the broader Nifty index, comprising 50 major stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saw a slight increase of 21.60 points, or 0.09%, ending the day at 24,323.80.

Market dynamics reflected a mixed sentiment as 1845 shares advanced, 1562 shares declined, and 76 shares remained unchanged by the session’s close. Among the prominent gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HUL, and Britannia Industries. Conversely, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Tata Steel, M&M, and LTIMindtree faced declines during the trading day.

Sector-wise, several segments showed resilience with capital goods, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), healthcare, oil & gas, and power sectors each advancing by 1%. In contrast, the Nifty Bank index witnessed a notable decline, shedding nearly 1% over the session.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices exhibited robust performance, each posting gains of 0.7%.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.