Flat Close for Benchmark Indices

Indian benchmark indices concluded the trading session on July 5 with minimal changes, amidst notable volatility in the market. The Sensex, representing the 30 largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), experienced a marginal decline of 53.07 points, or 0.07%, closing at 79,996.60. In contrast, the broader Nifty index, comprising 50 major stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saw a slight increase of 21.60 points, or 0.09%, ending the day at 24,323.80.

Market dynamics reflected a mixed sentiment as 1845 shares advanced, 1562 shares declined, and 76 shares remained unchanged by the session’s close. Among the prominent gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HUL, and Britannia Industries. Conversely, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Tata Steel, M&M, and LTIMindtree faced declines during the trading day.

Sector-wise, several segments showed resilience with capital goods, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), healthcare, oil & gas, and power sectors each advancing by 1%. In contrast, the Nifty Bank index witnessed a notable decline, shedding nearly 1% over the session.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices exhibited robust performance, each posting gains of 0.7%.