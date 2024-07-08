Flat Close for Markets After Volatile Session

Indian benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile session on July 8.
At the end of the day, the Sensex dipped by 36.22 points, or 0.05%, to 79,960.38, while the Nifty edged down by 3.30 points, or 0.01%, to 24,320.50. The market saw 1,570 shares advancing, 1,988 shares declining, and 95 shares remaining unchanged.
The top Nifty gainers included ONGC, ITC, HDFC Life, HUL, and Tata Consumer Products. On the other hand, Divis Labs, Titan Company, BPCL, Shriram Finance, and Adani Ports were among the top losers.
Sector-wise, capital goods, FMCG, and oil & gas sectors gained 0.6-1.5%, while auto, bank, healthcare, metal, realty, power, and telecom sectors declined 0.4-0.8%.
Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended the session marginally lower.
