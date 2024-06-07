Flat Start Likely for Sensex & Nifty

On June 7, the Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open with little change. The GIFT Nifty is trading 8 points lower compared to the Nifty 50 close, with Nifty futures at 22,910 as of 7:00 am IST.

Indian stock markets ended positively for the second straight session, boosted by the BJP-led NDA winning a third term. Global stocks rose on hopes of a US rate cut and continued growth in artificial intelligence.

At the close, the Sensex increased by 0.93% (692.27 points) to 75,074.51, and the Nifty index went up by 0.89% (201 points) to 22,821.40. The BSE MidCap rose by 2.3%, and the BSE SmallCap jumped by 3.06%.

International Markets:

Asian markets had mixed performance on Friday as investors waited for key economic data from China and Japan and considered the European Central Bank’s rate cut.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite ended slightly lower on Thursday before a key labor market report, falling back from record highs. The Dow was slightly higher.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth ₹6,867.7 Crore for the third consecutive session on June 6, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹3,718.38 Crore on the same day.