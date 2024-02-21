F&O Ban Update: 13 Stocks Excluded Including Bandhan Bank, Biocon and ZEEL

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a total of 13 stocks were placed under the ban for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), prompting their inclusion in the F&O ban list, as reported by the NSE. However, it’s important to note that these stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market.

The 13 stocks that were part of the F&O ban list on February 21 include Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL. The NSE routinely updates this list of securities under the F&O ban for trade on a daily basis.

According to the NSE, derivative contracts related to these securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit, leading to their inclusion in the ban period by the stock exchange.

Despite the volatility in the market, the 30-share BSE Sensex managed to reverse its early losses and closed higher by 349.24 points or 0.48% at 73,057.40. Of the 30 stocks in the Sensex, 18 ended the session in positive territory while 12 settled in the red.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty index of the NSE also continued its upward trend, gaining 74.70 points or 0.34% to close at a new record level of 22,196.95. During the trading session, the Nifty touched an intraday high of 22,215.60, marking a new lifetime high.