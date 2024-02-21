iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

F&O Ban Update: 13 Stocks Excluded Including Bandhan Bank, Biocon and ZEEL

21 Feb 2024 , 08:44 AM

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a total of 13 stocks were placed under the ban for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), prompting their inclusion in the F&O ban list, as reported by the NSE. However, it’s important to note that these stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market.

The 13 stocks that were part of the F&O ban list on February 21 include Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL. The NSE routinely updates this list of securities under the F&O ban for trade on a daily basis.

According to the NSE, derivative contracts related to these securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit, leading to their inclusion in the ban period by the stock exchange.

Despite the volatility in the market, the 30-share BSE Sensex managed to reverse its early losses and closed higher by 349.24 points or 0.48% at 73,057.40. Of the 30 stocks in the Sensex, 18 ended the session in positive territory while 12 settled in the red.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty index of the NSE also continued its upward trend, gaining 74.70 points or 0.34% to close at a new record level of 22,196.95. During the trading session, the Nifty touched an intraday high of 22,215.60, marking a new lifetime high.

Related Tags

  • F&O ban
  • F&O ban list
  • F&O Ban NSE
  • F&O Ban shares today
  • f&o ban today
  • NSE F&O Ban
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.