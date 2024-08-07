iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Indian Benchmark Indices Close Strong

7 Aug 2024 , 03:54 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended the trading session on a strong note on August 7, with the Nifty closing at 24,300 ahead of the anticipated RBI policy outcome. The Sensex surged 874.94 points, or 1.11%, to close at 79,468.01, while the Nifty climbed 305 points, or 1.27%, to finish at 24,297.50. The market saw a positive breadth with 2,696 shares advancing, 698 shares declining, and 72 shares remaining unchanged.

Top Gainers and Losers

Biggest Nifty Gainers:

  • Coal India
  • Adani Ports
  • Power Grid Corp
  • Cipla
  • Wipro

Biggest Nifty Losers:

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Eicher Motors
  • Britannia
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Titan Company

Sectoral Performance

All sectoral indices closed in the green, reflecting a broad-based rally:

  • Metal: Up 2-3%
  • Healthcare: Up 2-3%
  • Media: Up 2-3%
  • Power: Up 2-3%
  • Telecom: Up 2-3%
  • Oil & Gas: Up 2-3%
  • Capital Goods: Up 2-3%

Midcap and Smallcap Indices

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices performed robustly, each rising by more than 2%.

 

