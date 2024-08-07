Indian Benchmark Indices Close Strong

Indian benchmark indices ended the trading session on a strong note on August 7, with the Nifty closing at 24,300 ahead of the anticipated RBI policy outcome. The Sensex surged 874.94 points, or 1.11%, to close at 79,468.01, while the Nifty climbed 305 points, or 1.27%, to finish at 24,297.50. The market saw a positive breadth with 2,696 shares advancing, 698 shares declining, and 72 shares remaining unchanged.

Top Gainers and Losers

Biggest Nifty Gainers:

Coal India

Adani Ports

Power Grid Corp

Cipla

Wipro

Biggest Nifty Losers:

IndusInd Bank

Eicher Motors

Britannia

Tech Mahindra

Titan Company

Sectoral Performance

All sectoral indices closed in the green, reflecting a broad-based rally:

Metal : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Healthcare : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Media : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Power : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Telecom : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Oil & Gas : Up 2-3%

: Up 2-3% Capital Goods: Up 2-3%

Midcap and Smallcap Indices

Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices performed robustly, each rising by more than 2%.