Indian benchmark indices may open flat on June 02, 2025

2 Jun 2025 , 09:17 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat on June 02, 2024. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the stock market was trading 10 points higher at 24,877 earlier this morning.

On May 30, Sensex was down 182.01 points and closed at 81,451.01. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 82.90 points to end at 24,750.70.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, weighed down by mixed global cues.

Among sectors, PSU banks outperformed, rallying nearly 3% as investors cheered their robust Q4 earnings.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock had a sluggish start on Friday. The major U.S. markets posted a mild recovery to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 54.34 points to finish at 42,270.07. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ slipped 62.11 points to close at 19,113.77. The S&P 500 eased 0.48 points to end at 5,911.69.

There was an early selling pressure on Wall Street. This came after President Donald Trump accused China of violating the trade agreement reached last month.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. This is due to uncertainty surrounding a court battle about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and rising concerns about U.S. economic stability.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 18.47 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 533.56 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 555.30 points.

