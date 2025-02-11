Indian benchmark indices may open higher on Feb 11, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open with higher numbers on Feb 11, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher around 23,488 earlier this morning.

On Feb 10, indices closed red. Investor sentiment remained cautious as concerns grew over potential disruptions in global supply chains following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imports.

At the close, the Sensex fell 0.7% (548 points) to 77,311.80, while the Nifty50 dropped 0.76% (178.35 points) to 23,381.60.

Despite this, most Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street, which shrugged off tariff concerns.

On Monday, U.S. markets closed higher, driven by Nvidia and AI stocks, while steelmakers surged. The S&P 500 rose 0.67% to 6,066.44, the Nasdaq gained 0.98% to 19,714.27, and the Dow Jones added 0.38% to 44,470.41.