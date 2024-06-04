iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Markets see a day of crash

4 Jun 2024 , 03:54 PM

On June 4th, as vote counting unfolded, Indian benchmark indices witnessed a staggering decline, marking one of the most significant downturns in recent memory. The Sensex, a barometer of the Bombay Stock Exchange, plummeted by 4,389.73 points, representing a substantial 5.74% decrease, closing at 72,079.05. Similarly, the Nifty, reflecting the National Stock Exchange’s performance, experienced a sharp decline of 1,379.40 points, or 5.93%, settling at 21,884.50. Amidst this tumultuous trading day, market dynamics reflected a stark imbalance, with 331 shares advancing, 3,093 shares declining, and 55 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the notable losers on the Nifty were prominent entities such as Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, NTPC, and SBI, each grappling with substantial losses. Conversely, a handful of companies managed to weather the storm, with HUL, Nestle, Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Consumer Products emerging as gainers amidst the market turmoil.

The downturn was not confined to specific sectors; rather, it reverberated across the market, leaving virtually no segment unscathed. With the exception of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, all other sectoral indices ended the day in the red. Notably, Realty, Telecom, Metal, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Power, and PSU Bank indices recorded losses exceeding 10% each, underscoring the widespread nature of the market downturn.

The broader market indices, indicative of the performance of mid-sized and small-cap companies, mirrored the bleak sentiment pervading the market. The BSE Midcap index registered a substantial 8% decline, while the small-cap index witnessed a nearly 7% fall, amplifying the broader market distress.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.