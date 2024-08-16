iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Benchmark Indices Set to Open Higher on August 16

16 Aug 2024 , 09:09 AM

Indian stock markets, represented by the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note on August 16, with Nifty futures trading at 24,321.5 at 07:00 AM IST. This upward momentum follows a positive closing session on August 14, where the indices managed to break a two-day losing streak, primarily due to strong buying in Information Technology stocks, although selling pressure in other sectors limited the overall gains.

On August 14, the Sensex closed 149.85 points higher, registering a 0.19% increase to end at 79,105.88. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 saw a marginal rise of 4.80 points or 0.02%, closing at 24,143.80. The day’s performance was mixed, with the IT sector driving the gains while other sectors faced selling pressure.

Asian markets were trading higher on the morning of August 16, taking cues from Wall Street’s strong overnight performance. U.S. markets rallied after the release of July retail sales data, which indicated robust consumer spending and eased concerns of an impending recession in the world’s largest economy. The Nasdaq led the charge with a 2.34% gain, followed by the S&P 500, which rose 1.61%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which added 1.39%.

In other market activity, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers on August 14, offloading equities worth ₹2,595 Crore. Domestic institutional investors also joined the selling spree, with net sales amounting to ₹2,236 Crore on the same day.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.