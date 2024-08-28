Indian Equity Indices Close in the Green on August 28

Indian equity markets ended the day on a positive note, with the Nifty hovering around 25,050. By the close of trading, the Sensex had risen by 73.80 points, or 0.09%, reaching 81,785.56. However, the Nifty closed 34.50 points or 0.14% up at 25,052.30.

There was some variation in the market breadth, with 2,049 shares falling, 1,729 shares rising, and 85 shares staying the same. LTIMindtree, Wipro, Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty.

Sectorolly, the IT, Pharma, and Healthcare indices saw gains of over 1% each, while the Telecom index rose by 0.5%. On the other hand, the Media index fell by 1.4%, with both FMCG and PSU Bank indices down by 0.4%.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended the day flat, reflecting a cautious but stable market sentiment.