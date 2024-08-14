Indian Indices End Positive, Breaking Two-Day Losing Streak on August 14

Indian indices ended on a positive note on August 14, snapping a two-day losing streak, driven largely by buying in Information Technology stocks. However, selling pressure in other sectors trimmed the intraday gains.

By the close of the trading session, the Sensex had risen by 149.85 points, or 0.19%, to 79,105.88, while the Nifty gained 4.75 points, or 0.02%, finishing at 24,143.75.

The markets will be closed tomorrow in observance of Independence Day.

The day started on a positive note, but the initial gains were quickly erased, leading to a flat performance in the first half of the session. However, buying activity in the latter half pushed the Nifty closer to the 24,200 mark before it ended the day with minimal gains.

Top gainers on the Nifty included TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and BPCL. On the downside, Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC, and UltraTech Cement were among the major losers.

In terms of sectoral performance, the IT sector was the only one to close in the green, with a 1.5% gain. All other sectoral indices ended in the red, with capital goods, healthcare, oil & gas, metal, realty, pharma, and media sectors declining by 0.5% to 1%.

Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell by 0.5% each.