iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Indices End Positive, Breaking Two-Day Losing Streak on August 14

14 Aug 2024 , 03:50 PM

Indian indices ended on a positive note on August 14, snapping a two-day losing streak, driven largely by buying in Information Technology stocks. However, selling pressure in other sectors trimmed the intraday gains.

By the close of the trading session, the Sensex had risen by 149.85 points, or 0.19%, to 79,105.88, while the Nifty gained 4.75 points, or 0.02%, finishing at 24,143.75.

The markets will be closed tomorrow in observance of Independence Day.

The day started on a positive note, but the initial gains were quickly erased, leading to a flat performance in the first half of the session. However, buying activity in the latter half pushed the Nifty closer to the 24,200 mark before it ended the day with minimal gains.

Top gainers on the Nifty included TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and BPCL. On the downside, Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC, and UltraTech Cement were among the major losers.

In terms of sectoral performance, the IT sector was the only one to close in the green, with a 1.5% gain. All other sectoral indices ended in the red, with capital goods, healthcare, oil & gas, metal, realty, pharma, and media sectors declining by 0.5% to 1%.

Both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell by 0.5% each.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • clsoing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.