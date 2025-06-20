iifl-logo
Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

20 Jun 2025 , 08:59 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a muted morning on June 20. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was 10 points down earlier this morning. It was trading around 24,794.

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

At close, the Sensex was down 82.79 points at 81,361.87. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 18.80 points to end at 24,793.25.

The broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE Midcap and smallcap falling more than 1.5% each.

Among sectors, except auto, all other indices ended lower. The IT, media, metal, realty, oil & gas, pharma, telecom and PSU Bank down 0.5-2%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks mostly closed lower on Thursday. They followed the remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The Fed’s latest economic projections indicated that both inflation and unemployment may rise more than earlier expected.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.99 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 63.90 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 164.73 points.

In the U.S., stocks slipped from earlier gains on Wednesday and ended the day nearly unchanged. The Nasdaq inched up 25.18 points to 19,546.27. The S&P 500 edged down 1.85 points to 5,980.87. Meanwhile, the Dow slipped 44.14 points to 42,171.66. The lackluster close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The muted finish on Wall Street followed the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

