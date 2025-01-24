Indian indices may open higher on Jan 24, 2025

Indian stock markets may open positive on Jan 24, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 60 points higher this morning around 23,303.50.

On Jan 23, the Indian benchmark indices extended gains and closed higher. The Sensex gained 115.39 points or 0.15% to close at 76,520.38. The Nifty rose 50 points or 0.22% to settle at 23,205.35.

Top gainers on the Nifty included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Wipro, Shriram Finance, and Eicher Motors. Meanwhile, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corp, and Reliance Industries were the top losers.

The Nifty Midcap index jumped nearly 2%, while the Smallcap index gained 1%.

Sector-wise, auto, consumer durables, IT, media, pharma, and realty rose 1-2%. However, oil & gas and private bank indices closed in the red.

Global markets:

The Asian markets opened higher on Friday morning following Wall Street gains.

The Wall Street’s major indexes extended their winning streak to four consecutive sessions.

The S&P 500 climbed 32.34 points, or 0.53%, to close at 6,118.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 408.34 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 44,565.07. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite edged up 44.34 points, or 0.22%, to finish at 20,053.68.