Indian indices may open higher on July 10, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive opening on July 10, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points higher earlier this morning at 25,569.

On July 09, Indian equity indices ended weak. At close, the Sensex was down 176.43 points at 83,536.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 46.40 points to end at 25,476.10.

Biggest Nifty losers included Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra. However, gainers were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, HUL, UltraTech Cement, and Coal India.

In the sectoral front, Metal, Realty and Oil & Gas indices down 1.4% each. The media, IT, PSU Bank were also down 0.5% each. Meanwhile, FMCG, auto, Consumer Durables up 0.3-0.8%.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index was ended flat. However, the smallcap index added 0.5%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump expanded his trade war.

At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 4.71 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 239.29 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 11.77 points.