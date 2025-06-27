iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian indices may open higher on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a positive start on June 27, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian market was trading positive at 25,719.50 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended higher on the third consecutive session on June 26.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,000.36 points at 83,755.87. The Nifty was up 304.25 points at 25,549.

Most sectors ended higher amid the rally. The metals, financials, and energy sectors emerged as top gainers.

The broader indices also moved higher, adding nearly half a percent each. Markets witnessed a decisive session on the monthly expiry day, gaining over a percent.

Global markets:

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. The Japanese markets hitting a nearly five-month high boosted by tech shares. Meanwhile, Seoul stocks fell sharply due to profit taking following the recent market rally.

On June 27 at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 20.06 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 580.82 points. The Hang Seng index was up by 115.44 points.

U.S. stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The major averages all posted strong gains on the day.

The Nasdaq jumped 194.36 points to 20,167.91. The Dow surged 404.41 points to 43,386.84. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 48.86 points to 6,141.02.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.