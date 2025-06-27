Indian indices may open higher on June 27, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a positive start on June 27, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian market was trading positive at 25,719.50 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended higher on the third consecutive session on June 26.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,000.36 points at 83,755.87. The Nifty was up 304.25 points at 25,549.

Most sectors ended higher amid the rally. The metals, financials, and energy sectors emerged as top gainers.

The broader indices also moved higher, adding nearly half a percent each. Markets witnessed a decisive session on the monthly expiry day, gaining over a percent.

Global markets:

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. The Japanese markets hitting a nearly five-month high boosted by tech shares. Meanwhile, Seoul stocks fell sharply due to profit taking following the recent market rally.

On June 27 at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 20.06 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 580.82 points. The Hang Seng index was up by 115.44 points.

U.S. stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The major averages all posted strong gains on the day.

The Nasdaq jumped 194.36 points to 20,167.91. The Dow surged 404.41 points to 43,386.84. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 48.86 points to 6,141.02.