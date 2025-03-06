iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian indices may open higher on March 06, 2025

6 Mar 2025 , 09:01 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on March 06, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher from previous close earlier this morning around 22,448.50.

Indian Markets Rebound After 10-Day Losing Streak

Indian equity markets surged on March 5, with the Nifty closing above 22,300, breaking a 10-day losing streak.

  • Sensex jumped 740.30 points (1.01%) to 73,730.23.
  • Nifty gained 254.65 points (1.15%) to 22,337.30.

Top Gainers on Nifty:

  • Adani Ports, Power Grid, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises.

Top Losers on Nifty:

  • Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Grasim Industries, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance.

All sectoral indices ended in the green. PSU Bank, Media, Telecom, Metal, and Power sectors gained 3% each. BSE Midcap and Small Cap indices rose 2.5% each.

Asian Markets Follow Wall Street’s Lead

Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday after Wall Street’s rally. Investors reacted positively to Trump’s decision to delay auto tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, German bonds fell as the country increased defense spending.

  • South Korean won gained 2% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,444.2 per dollar on Thursday. This comes after a 12% decline last year, the steepest drop in 16 years due to political instability.

As of 8:10 AM IST:

  • CSI 300 index was up 29.51 points.
  • Nikkei 225 rose 340.94 points.
  • Hang Seng gained 477.38 points.

Wall Street Gains as Trade Tensions Ease

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday after a volatile session. Investors welcomed signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and its key trading partners. Markets turned positive after reports suggested that President Donald Trump might delay auto tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month. Gains strengthened after the White House confirmed the delay.

  • Dow Jones rose 485.60 points (1.14%) to 43,006.59.
  • S&P 500 gained 64.48 points (1.12%) to 5,842.63.
  • Nasdaq Composite climbed 267.57 points (1.46%) to 18,552.73.

Trading volume across U.S. exchanges stood at 15.50 billion shares, slightly below the 20-day average of 15.97 billion shares.

 

