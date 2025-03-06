Indian indices may open higher on March 06, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on March 06, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher from previous close earlier this morning around 22,448.50.
Indian Markets Rebound After 10-Day Losing Streak
Indian equity markets surged on March 5, with the Nifty closing above 22,300, breaking a 10-day losing streak.
Top Gainers on Nifty:
Top Losers on Nifty:
All sectoral indices ended in the green. PSU Bank, Media, Telecom, Metal, and Power sectors gained 3% each. BSE Midcap and Small Cap indices rose 2.5% each.
Asian Markets Follow Wall Street’s Lead
Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday after Wall Street’s rally. Investors reacted positively to Trump’s decision to delay auto tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
Meanwhile, German bonds fell as the country increased defense spending.
As of 8:10 AM IST:
Wall Street Gains as Trade Tensions Ease
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday after a volatile session. Investors welcomed signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and its key trading partners. Markets turned positive after reports suggested that President Donald Trump might delay auto tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month. Gains strengthened after the White House confirmed the delay.
Trading volume across U.S. exchanges stood at 15.50 billion shares, slightly below the 20-day average of 15.97 billion shares.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.