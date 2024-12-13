iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian indices may open lower on Dec 13, 2024

13 Dec 2024 , 08:58 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open weak on December 13, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was 108 points gap down around 24,540 levels from the previous close.

Nifty and Sensex ended lower on December 12 amid high volatility and selling across sectors. The reason behind is the retail inflation data which will be out today and WPI inflation data.

The Sensex closed 236.18 points lower, down 0.29%, at 81,289.96. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 dropped 93.10 points, or 0.38%, to end at 24,548.70.

Global markets:

Asian markets were trading lower on Friday morning ahead of Federal Reserve meeting to be held next week.

The US equities market was also down on Thursday as investors are evaluating key economic indicators ahead Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 234.44 points, or 0.53%, to close at 43,914.12. The S&P 500 declined 32.94 points, or 0.54%, ending at 6,051.25. However, the Nasdaq Composite shed 132.05 points, or 0.66%, to finish at 19,902.84.

