Indian indices may open lower on March 07, 2025

After the winning streak on March 06, Indian benchmark indices may open flat to negative on March 07, 2025. The Gift Nifty was also trading 30 points lower earlier this morning around 22,557.

Indian Markets End Higher, Nifty Above 22,500

Indian stock markets gained on March 6, with the Nifty closing above 22,500.

Sensex rose 609.86 points (0.83%) to 74,340.09.

Nifty gained 207.40 points (0.93%) to 22,544.70.

Sectoral Performance:

All sectors closed in the green.

Metal, Oil & Gas, and Pharma sectors rose 1.5% to 2%.

Top Gainers on Nifty:

Asian Paints, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, NTPC.

Top Losers on Nifty:

Tech Mahindra, Trent, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The BSE Midcap index gained 0.6%, while the Smallcap index added 1.6%.

Asian Markets Decline Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Asian stocks fell ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payroll report.

Australian and Japanese markets dropped over 1% at the opening.

Hong Kong index futures also declined.

Japanese benchmarks were impacted by weak investor sentiment and a rally in the yen.

As of 8:15 AM IST:

CSI 300 index was down 7.30 points.

Nikkei 225 fell 702.88 points.

Hang Seng rose 42.60 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq entering correction territory since December. Market sentiment weakened due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.

President Donald Trump announced a one-month exemption on 25% tariffs for goods from Canada and Mexico under the USMCA trade agreement.