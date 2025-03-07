Indian indices may open lower on March 07, 2025

After the winning streak on March 06, Indian benchmark indices may open flat to negative on March 07, 2025. The Gift Nifty was also trading 30 points lower earlier this morning around 22,557.
Indian Markets End Higher, Nifty Above 22,500
Indian stock markets gained on March 6, with the Nifty closing above 22,500.
Sectoral Performance:
Top Gainers on Nifty:
Top Losers on Nifty:
The BSE Midcap index gained 0.6%, while the Smallcap index added 1.6%.
Asian Markets Decline Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Asian stocks fell ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payroll report.
As of 8:15 AM IST:
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq entering correction territory since December. Market sentiment weakened due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.
President Donald Trump announced a one-month exemption on 25% tariffs for goods from Canada and Mexico under the USMCA trade agreement.
