Indian Indices may open positive on June 04, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a positive opening on June 04, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator to Indian indices was trading 53 points higher earlier this morning at 24,729.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on third consecutive session on June 3.

At close, the Sensex was down 636.24 points at 80,737.51. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 174.10 points and ended at 24,542.50.

The broader market indices also ended lower with BSE Midcap index shed 0.5%, while smalllcap index ended flat.

Among sectors, realty index rose 1%. However, bank, capital goods, consumer durables, IT, oil & gas, power, private bank, PSU bank indices down 0.5-1%.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Power Grid were among the top losers. The gainers included Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Cipla.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. However, it opened positive on Wednesday morning. At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 17.27 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 332.09 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 151.59 points.

Among currency and commodities, the dollar recovered slightly. The gold slipped after hitting nearly four-week high. On the other hand, oil prices continued their sharp rise amid geopolitical tensions.