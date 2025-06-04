iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Indices may open positive on June 04, 2025

4 Jun 2025 , 09:12 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a positive opening on June 04, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator to Indian indices was trading 53 points higher earlier this morning at 24,729.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on third consecutive session on June 3.

At close, the Sensex was down 636.24 points at 80,737.51. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 174.10 points and ended at 24,542.50.

The broader market indices also ended lower with BSE Midcap index shed 0.5%, while smalllcap index ended flat.

Among sectors, realty index rose 1%. However, bank, capital goods, consumer durables, IT, oil & gas, power, private bank, PSU bank indices down 0.5-1%.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Power Grid were among the top losers. The gainers included Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Cipla.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. However, it opened positive on Wednesday morning.  At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 17.27 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 332.09 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 151.59 points.

Among currency and commodities, the dollar recovered slightly. The gold slipped after hitting nearly four-week high. On the other hand, oil prices continued their sharp rise amid geopolitical tensions.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.