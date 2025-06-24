Indian indices may open positive on June 24, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to see a positive start of the day on June 24, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 200 points up earlier this morning around 25,164.

On June 23, the Indian equity indices ended on a negative note.

At close, the Sensex was down 511.38 points at 81,896.79. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 140.50 points to close at 24,971.90.

Trent, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty. The losers were Infosys, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, HCL Technologies.

On the sectoral front, IT, FMCG, Auto, Bank down 0.5-1.5%. However, media, metal, capital goods were up by 0.5-4%.

The broader markets, BSE midcap index was up 0.2% and smallcap index added 0.6%.

Global markets:

On Tuesday morning, Asian markets were trading higher after the US President announced total ceasefire between Iran and Israel. At 8.20 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 41.33 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 415.03 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 421.40 points.

The US equities ended their day with gains on Monday

The Dow jumped 374.96 points to finish at 42,581.78. Meanwhile the NASDAQ rallied 183.56 points to close at 19,630.97. The S&P 500 climbed 57.33 points to end at 6,025.17.