Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open muted on May 30 after a highly volatile session yesterday. The GIFT Nifty was trading 10 points higher at 24,947 earlier this morning.

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session. The market opened flat at 24,825 and touched an intraday high of 24,889. At close, the Sensex was up 483.03 points to close at 81,795.35. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 128.35 points and ended session at 24,880.80.

Nifty Realty was the top gainer followed by Nifty Metal, which gained 0.8%.

Top stocks that gained on May 29 were IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports.

Global Markets:

The Asian markets decline on Friday morning after growing uncertainty over the Trump’s proposed tariffs. At 7.40 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 22.70 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 514.67 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 341.30 points.

In the US, markets fluctuated after the news of blocking “reciprocal tariffs” by federal court on imports. However, the major bounced back and close moderately higher. The Dow rose 117.03 points to end at 42,215.73. The Nasdaq climbed 74.93 points and close at 19,175.87. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased 23.62 points to 5,912.17.