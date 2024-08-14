Indian Indices Open Higher on August 14 Amid Positive Global Cues

Buoyed by positive global cues, Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note on August 14.
The Sensex rose by 71.30 points, or 0.09%, to 79,027.33, while the Nifty gained 6.90 points, or 0.03%, to reach 24,145.90. The market breadth was positive, with 1,553 shares advancing, 854 shares declining, and 133 shares remaining unchanged.
Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech. Conversely, Divis Labs, Hero Motocorp, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and UltraTech Cement were among the leading losers.
