Indian Indices Open Higher on Positive Global Cues

Indian indices opened higher on July 23, buoyed by positive global cues, with the Nifty crossing the 24,550 mark.

At the opening bell:

The Sensex gained 193.35 points or 0.24%, reaching 80,695.43.

The Nifty rose by 53.40 points or 0.22%, hitting 24,562.70.

Market Breadth:

Advancers: 1,615 shares

Decliners: 733 shares

Unchanged: 125 shares

Top Nifty Gainers:

UltraTech Cement HDFC Life M&M Grasim Industries Eicher Motors

Top Nifty Losers:

Shriram Finance HCL Tech ONGC HDFC Bank Divis Labs

The market opened on a strong note, with significant gains in key stocks and a broad advance across the board.