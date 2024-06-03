iifl-logo

Indian market hits record high

3 Jun 2024 , 02:14 PM

Indian benchmark indices reached record highs on Monday. The Sensex surged by 2,436 points or 3.29% to reach 76,397, while the Nifty rose by 724 points or 3.21% to 23,254.

Out of the total traded shares, 2275 advanced, 1215 declined, and 104 remained unchanged. The BSE Midcap index saw a notable increase of 3.6%, while the Smallcap index rose by 2.16%. All sectoral indices showed positive performance.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, only four, namely Eicher Motors, LTIMindtree, HCLTech, and Britannia Industries, were in the red, while APSEZ, Power Grid Corp., SBI, NTPC, and BPCL were the top gainers.
With the exception of one stock, all others in the 30-stock BSE Sensex were trading positively. Power Grid Corp., SBI, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Larsen & Toubro were leading the gains.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth ₹1,613.24 Crore on May 31, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹2,114.17 Crore on the last day of the month.

