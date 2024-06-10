Indian markets in green

Indian benchmark indices are trading on a subdued note today

The Sensex is by 1031 points or 0.14% to 76,796, while the Nifty is up by 57 points or 0.25% to reach 23,347. 2446 shares have advanced, 1035 shares have declined, and 111 shares have remained unchanged today.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE SmallCap rising by 1.17% and the BSE MidCap climbing by 0.70%.

In the Nifty 50, 16 stocks were trading lower, including Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro, while UltraTech Cement and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers.

Among the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex, half were in the red, with Tech Mahindra and Infosys being the top drags, while UltraTech Cement Co and Power Grid Corp. were among the top gainers.

FIIs net bought ₹4,391 Crore, and DIIs net sold ₹1,290 Crore worth of equities on June 7. Overall, FIIs bought ₹19,944 Crore and sold ₹25,553 Crore, while DIIs picked up ₹15,564 Crore and offloaded ₹16,854 Crore worth of equities in the session.

