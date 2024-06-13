Indian markets trade in green

Indian benchmark indices rose on Thursday, driven by strong global market cues following a lower inflation reading in the US. At the time of writing, on June 13, 2024, at 01:25 pm Sensex increased by 309 points (0.40%) to 76,916, and Nifty gained 88 points (0.38%) to 23,412.

Market breadth showed 2050 shares advancing, 1311 declining, and 85 remaining unchanged. Broader market indices were in the green, with BSE SmallCap up 0.79% and BSE MidCap up 0.76%.

On the Nifty 50, 21 out of 30 stocks are in the red, with Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, and Power Grid Corp as top losers. HDFC Life, Divi’s Laboratories, Shriram Finance, LTIMindtree, and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

On the BSE Sensex, 10 out of 30 stocks are in the red, including Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki India. Larsen & Toubro, Titan, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the BSE Sensex.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought ₹427 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought ₹234 Crore worth of equities on June 12, according to NSE provisional data.

On Wednesday, FIIs bought ₹15,273 Crore and sold ₹14,847 Crore, while DIIs bought ₹13,652 Crore and sold ₹13,418 Crore worth of equities.

