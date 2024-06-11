Indian Markets end the day on a flat note

Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a flat note after a volatile session on June 11.
At close, the Sensex was down 33.49 points, or 0.04%, at 76,456.59, while the Nifty was up 5.60 points, or 0.02%, at 23,264.80. About 2,246 shares advanced, 1,193 shares declined, and 70 shares remained unchanged.
Top gainers on the Nifty included ONGC, L&T, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. Losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and Divis Labs.
Among sectors, selling was seen in banking, FMCG, healthcare, and metal stocks, while capital goods, oil & gas, and realty sectors were up 1% each.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.7%, and the smallcap index added nearly 1%.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.