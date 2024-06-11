iifl-logo

Indian Markets end the day on a flat note

11 Jun 2024 , 03:40 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a flat note after a  volatile session on June 11.

At close, the Sensex was down 33.49 points, or 0.04%, at 76,456.59, while the Nifty was up 5.60 points, or 0.02%, at 23,264.80. About 2,246 shares advanced, 1,193 shares declined, and 70 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the Nifty included ONGC, L&T, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. Losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and Divis Labs.

Among sectors, selling was seen in banking, FMCG, healthcare, and metal stocks, while capital goods, oil & gas, and realty sectors were up 1% each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.7%, and the smallcap index added nearly 1%.

 

