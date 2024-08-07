Indian Markets Expected to Open in Green on August 7

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised to open in the green on August 7, 2024. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 24,193, indicating a positive start for the markets.
Previous Session Recap
On August 6, the Indian markets failed to sustain their morning gains, closing lower for the third consecutive session amidst sectoral volatility.
Global Market Influence
Asian markets were trading mostly higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong performance on Wall Street. Major U.S. indices rebounded from a three-day losing streak:
The rally in U.S. markets was driven by investor optimism following reassuring comments from Federal Reserve officials, which alleviated fears of an impending recession.
Institutional Activity
On August 6, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading equities worth ₹3,531 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹3,357 crore.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.