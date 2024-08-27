iifl-logo
Indian markets expected to open lower

27 Aug 2024 , 08:39 AM

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat to negative on August 27 on global cues. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,025.5 at 07:10 am IST also indicating flat openings.

As on August 26, indices close strong with nifty up 187.45 points or 0.76% higher at 25,010.60 and Sensex closed at 611.90 points or 0.75% higher at 81,698.11.

Global Indices:

On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new highs on Wall Street last night.

The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday as Nvidia, a major player in AI, saw its shares dip ahead of its upcoming earnings report. Investors are also holding out for inflation data that could hint at future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.32% to 5,616.84, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.85% to 17,725.77. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.16% to 41,240.52.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing equities worth ₹483 crore on August 26. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors were even more active, acquiring equities valued at ₹1,870 crore on the same day.

