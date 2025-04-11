Indian markets may see positive opening on April 11, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open higher on April 11. The GIFT Nifty was trading 460 points higher earlier this morning

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty at 22,400 on April 9. At close, the Sensex was down 379.93 points or 0.51% at 73,847.15, and the Nifty was down 136.70 points or 0.61% at 22,399.15.

Wipro, SBI, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Trent were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Nestle, HUL, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp.

BSE Midcap index was down 0.8% and Smallcap index was down 1%. Except Consumer Durables (up 0.3%) and FMCG (Up 1.5%), all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Realty, IT and PSU Bank down 2% each.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks rallied the most in more than two years on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump paused most of his sweeping reciprocal tariffs for 90 days to allow more time for negotiations but raised the levies on China to 125%, further escalating a high-stakes confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 19.82 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 1606.06 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 145.81 points.

US stock market tumbled on Thursday amid worries over the economic impact of US President Donald Trump’s multi-front tariff war. All three major US stock indexes suffered steep losses as escalating US-China trade war concerns dampened optimism over upbeat economic data and US-Europe trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,014.79 points, or 2.50%, to 39,593.66, while the S&P 500 slumped 188.85 points, or 3.46%, to 5,268.05. The Nasdaq Composite closed 737.66 points, or 4.31%, lower at 16,387.31.