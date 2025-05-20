Indian Stock Markets Likely to Open Higher on May 20

Indian stock markets are expected to start on a positive note today, May 20, 2025. Early morning cues from GIFT Nifty indicate a higher opening.

How the Market Closed on May 19

On Monday, May 19, Indian markets ended in the red. The Sensex fell by 270 points to settle at 82,059. Meanwhile, the Nifty lost 74 points, closing at 24,945.

Sector-wise, technology stocks were the losers and dragged the market down, with Nifty IT slipping 1.4%. FMCG and Oil & Gas sectors also saw minor losses of 0.3% each.

On the higher side, real estate stocks did well—Nifty Realty gained 2.2%, and Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma rose by 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Global Markets:

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday after Moody’s decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating. This has raised the concerns regarding the US bond market.

In the US, the markets closed lower. The Dow Jones was slightly down by 23 points at 42,631. The S&P 500 slipped 20 points to 5,937. The Nasdaq also dropped by 105 points to 19,105.