Indices close higher

3 Jul 2024 , 03:40 PM

On July 3, Indian equity indices ended the trading session on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above the 24,250 mark. The market saw buying interest across various sectors, except for the media sector.

Closing Figures

  • Sensex: Up 545.35 points or 0.69%, closing at 79,986.80
  • Nifty: Up 162.70 points or 0.67%, closing at 24,286.50

In the broader market, 2,075 shares advanced, 1,372 shares declined, and 66 shares remained unchanged.

Top Gainers and Losers

Biggest Gainers on Nifty:

  1. Tata Consumer Products
  2. Adani Ports
  3. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  4. Axis Bank
  5. HDFC Bank

Biggest Losers on Nifty:

  1. TCS
  2. Titan Company
  3. Reliance Industries
  4. Tata Motors
  5. Hindalco Industries

All sectoral indices, except media, ended in the green:

  • Top Performing Sectors: Power, capital goods, banking, and metals, each gaining between 1-2%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices both rose nearly 1%, indicating a broad-based rally in the market.

 

