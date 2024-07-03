Indices close higher

On July 3, Indian equity indices ended the trading session on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above the 24,250 mark. The market saw buying interest across various sectors, except for the media sector.
Closing Figures
In the broader market, 2,075 shares advanced, 1,372 shares declined, and 66 shares remained unchanged.
Top Gainers and Losers
Biggest Gainers on Nifty:
Biggest Losers on Nifty:
All sectoral indices, except media, ended in the green:
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices both rose nearly 1%, indicating a broad-based rally in the market.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.