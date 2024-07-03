Indices close higher

On July 3, Indian equity indices ended the trading session on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above the 24,250 mark. The market saw buying interest across various sectors, except for the media sector.

Closing Figures

Sensex : Up 545.35 points or 0.69%, closing at 79,986.80

: Up 545.35 points or 0.69%, closing at 79,986.80 Nifty: Up 162.70 points or 0.67%, closing at 24,286.50

In the broader market, 2,075 shares advanced, 1,372 shares declined, and 66 shares remained unchanged.

Top Gainers and Losers

Biggest Gainers on Nifty:

Tata Consumer Products Adani Ports Kotak Mahindra Bank Axis Bank HDFC Bank

Biggest Losers on Nifty:

TCS Titan Company Reliance Industries Tata Motors Hindalco Industries

All sectoral indices, except media, ended in the green:

Top Performing Sectors: Power, capital goods, banking, and metals, each gaining between 1-2%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices both rose nearly 1%, indicating a broad-based rally in the market.