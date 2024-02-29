Indices closed positive on a volatile day

The Indian benchmark indices closed on a positive note after a highly volatile session on February 29.

By the closing bell, the Sensex had gained 195.42 points or 0.27%, reaching 72,500.30, while the Nifty rose by 31.60 points or 0.14% to 21,982.80.

Key gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, M&M, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports, while the losers encompassed Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Eicher Motors, and UPL.

With the exception of healthcare, all other sectoral indices closed in positive territory, with banking, capital goods, metal, and power sectors showing gains of 0.5-1%.

Among the listed stocks, 1650 recorded gains, 1649 experienced declines, and 86 remained unchanged.

The BSE midcap index saw a surge of nearly 1%, while the smallcap index registered a modest rise of 0.5%.