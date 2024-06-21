Indices end the day in red

On June 21, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a highly volatile session, with the Nifty closing just below the 23,500 mark. The Sensex dropped by 269.03 points, or 0.35%, to settle at 77,209.90, while the Nifty declined by 65.90 points, or 0.28%, finishing at 23,501.10. Market breadth was negative with 1,611 shares advancing, 1,750 shares declining, and 85 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, LTIMindtree, Adani Ports, Hindalco, and Infosys. On the other hand, the top losers included Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, HUL, and L&T.

Sectorally, IT, metal, media, and telecom stocks saw gains of 0.5-1%, whereas the auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, and realty sectors experienced losses in the same range.

The BSE midcap index fell by 0.2%, while the smallcap index rose by 0.2%.