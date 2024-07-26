iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices Expected to Open Higher on July 26

26 Jul 2024 , 09:09 AM

The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on July 26, with Nifty futures trading at 24,482 as of 07:00 am IST. This follows a day of mixed performance on July 25, where profit booking continued for the fifth consecutive session amid volatility due to F&O expiry. The BSE Sensex ended down 109.08 points, or 0.14%, at 80,039.80, while the NSE Nifty closed 7.40 points lower, or 0.03%, at 24,406.10.

Global Market Overview

Asian markets rebounded on Friday after experiencing a sell-off on Thursday, which saw some regional indexes hit their lowest levels in months. In the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended weaker in a volatile session, continuing to struggle after a tech-driven sell-off earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell by 27.91 points, or 0.51%, to 5,399.22, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 160.69 points, or 0.93%, to 17,181.72. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to close higher, rising by 81.20 points, or 0.20%, to 39,935.07, supported by stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data.

Institutional Activity

On July 25, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading equities worth ₹2,605 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,431 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • Pre-Market
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.