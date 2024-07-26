Indices Expected to Open Higher on July 26

The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on July 26, with Nifty futures trading at 24,482 as of 07:00 am IST. This follows a day of mixed performance on July 25, where profit booking continued for the fifth consecutive session amid volatility due to F&O expiry. The BSE Sensex ended down 109.08 points, or 0.14%, at 80,039.80, while the NSE Nifty closed 7.40 points lower, or 0.03%, at 24,406.10.
Global Market Overview
Asian markets rebounded on Friday after experiencing a sell-off on Thursday, which saw some regional indexes hit their lowest levels in months. In the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended weaker in a volatile session, continuing to struggle after a tech-driven sell-off earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell by 27.91 points, or 0.51%, to 5,399.22, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 160.69 points, or 0.93%, to 17,181.72. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to close higher, rising by 81.20 points, or 0.20%, to 39,935.07, supported by stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data.
Institutional Activity
On July 25, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading equities worth ₹2,605 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,431 Crore.
