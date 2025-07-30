Indices may have a negative opening on July 30, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a muted opening on July 30, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 20 points down this morning around 24,823.50.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note on July 29.

At close, the Sensex was up 446.93 points at 81,337.95. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 140.20 points at 24,821.10.

The biggest Nifty gainers included Jio Financial, Reliance Industries, L&T, Asian Paints, and Eicher Motors. However, the losers were SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, and Titan.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The Realty, Pharma, Oil & Gas up 1% each.

On broader market, the BSE midcap index rose 0.8% and smallcap index added 1%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note.

On July 30, at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 13.20 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 36.29 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 105.67 points.

The U.S stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

The Dow fell 204.57 points to 44,632.99. The Nasdaq declined 80.29 points to 21,098.29. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dipped 18.91 points to 6,370.86.