Indices may have a negative start on July 29, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to have a negative start of the day on July 29, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 40 points down earlier this morning around 24,675.

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note on July 28.

At close, the Sensex was down 572.07 points at 80,891.02. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 156.10 points at 24,680.90.

BSE Midcap index shed 0.7% while the smallcap index fell 1.3%.

Shriram Finance, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, SBI Life were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank.

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The realty index plunged 4%, media index shed nearly 3%. The capital goods, metal, telecom, PSU bank, and private bank indices declined 1-1.5%.

Global Indices:

Asian shares rose broadly on Monday.

On July 29, at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 4.94 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 274.63 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 246.04 points.

U.S stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance over the course of the trading day on Monday.

The Nasdaq rose 70.27 points to 21,178.58. The S&P 500 inched up 1.13 points to 6,389.77. Meanwhile, the narrower Dow edged down 64.36 points to 44,837.56.