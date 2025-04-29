iifl-logo
Indices may open flat on April 29, 2025

29 Apr 2025 , 09:10 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to open flat on April 29. The GIFT Nifty was also trading flat earlier this morning at 24,467.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty at 24,300 on April 28. At close, the Sensex was up 1,005.84 points at 80,218.37. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 289.15 points at 24,328.50.

Reliance Industries, SBI Life, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel were among biggest gainers on the Nifty. However, Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, HUL were the losers.

BSE Midcap index rose 1.3%, smallcap index added 0.4%.

Among sectors, except IT, all other indices ended in the green with metal, realty, oil & gas, pharma, PSU Bank up 1-3%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks surged on Monday amid hopes of progressive talks between the US and China on tariffs. At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 5.85 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 134.25 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 148.71 points.

US stock indices were mixed on Monday, ahead of key economic data and earnings from some big tech companies. The S&P 500 inched higher for a packed week of earnings and economic data. Investors are also awaiting any progress on trade deal negotiations. The broad market index gained 0.06% to close at 5,528.75, posting its fifth straight winning day. The Nasdaq Composite ticked 0.1% lower and ended at 17,366.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 40,227.59.

