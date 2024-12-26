Indices may open flat on Dec 26, 2024

Indian benchmark indices may open flat on December 26, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading flat this morning at 23,804.

On December 24, indices closed down with marginal losses. The Sensex was down 67.30 points, closed at 78,472.87. However, the Nifty ended 25.80 points lower at 23,727.65.

Power Grid Corp, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, and Grasim Industries were among the major losers on the Nifty, while Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, BPCL, and ITC emerged as the top gainers.

Buying activity was observed in auto, FMCG, oil & gas, pharma, and realty sectors, while IT, media, metal, and PSU banks witnessed selling pressure.

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index gained 0.3%.

Global Markets:

Asian markets opened higher while some of the markets were closed for holidays.

Sentiment improved as U.S. shares extended their rally on Tuesday, continuing this year’s upward momentum.