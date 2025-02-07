iifl-logo-icon 1
Indices may open flat on Feb 07, 2025

7 Feb 2025 , 09:16 AM

The indices, Nifty and Sensex may open flat on Feb 07, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 10 points lower this morning hovering near 23,702.

On Feb 06, the indices closed slight lower due to weak earnings. At close, the Sensex was 213.12 points down at 78,058.16. Meanwhile, Nifty closed at 23,603.35, 92.95 points lower.

Most sectors closed in the red, except Pharma, IT, and Private Banks. Auto, FMCG, realty, and consumer durables dropped 1-2%, while metal, PSU Bank, energy, media, and oil & gas declined 0.4-0.8%.

The Nifty Midcap index slipped 1.2%, and the Smallcap index lost 0.3%.

Top losers on the Nifty included Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, and NTPC. The top gainers were Cipla, Adani Ports, Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and Tata Consumer.

Global markets:

Asian markets open red this morning after muted session on Wall Street.

In the US, the indices closed flat to negative as investors are waiting for key jobs report releasing on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.65 points to 44,747.63. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 22.09 points to 6,083.57. The Nasdaq Composite rose 99.66 points to 19,791.99.

