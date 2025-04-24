iifl-logo
Indices may open flat to negative on April 24, 2025

24 Apr 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, likely to open flat to negative on April 24. The GIFT Nifty was negative earlier this morning, trading around 24,260.50.

On April 23, the Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 24,300. At close, the Sensex was up 520.90 points at 80,116.49. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 161.70 points at 24,328.95.

On sectoral front, IT index jumped 4%, auto index added more than 2%, while PSU Bank, consumer durables down 0.5-1%.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys were among biggest gainers on the Nifty. The losers were HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and Grasim Industries.

BSE Midcap index rose 1% and Smallcap index was up 0.2%.

Global markets:

The Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down from threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He also signaled that 145% tariffs on Chinese imports will “come down substantially”.

At 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 11.76 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 348.32.98 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 137.86 points.

The U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday amid renewed optimism over easing US-China trade tensions. President Donald Trump also reassured that he has no plans to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 419 points. Meanwhile the S&P 500 rose 1.67%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, jumping 2.5%.

