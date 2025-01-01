Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 01, 2025

Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to open negative on January 01, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 70 points down this morning around 23,734.

In the last trading day of 2024, the indices closed flat. The Sensex was down 109.12 points to close at 78,139.01. The Nifty ended 0.06% higher at 23,658.15. However, the broader markets outperformed with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices surged over 20% each.

On Tuesday, major losers were Tech Mahindra, Zomato, and TCS. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Tata Motors saw gains.

FIIs sold equities worth ₹1,893.16 crore on Monday.

The Indices given around 8% returns year-to-date, marking the 9th consecutive year of positive returns. The Nifty 50 has given return of 8.75% while Sensex rose 8.12% yearly.

Global Markets:

Asian markets are closed today on account of New Year. In the US, Dow Jones dropped 29.51 points (0.07%) to 42,544.22 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 25.31 points (0.43%) to 5,881.63, while the Nasdaq slid 175.99 points (0.90%) to 19,310.79.