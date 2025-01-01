iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 01, 2025

1 Jan 2025 , 08:43 AM

Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are likely to open negative on January 01, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 70 points down this morning around 23,734.

In the last trading day of 2024, the indices closed flat. The Sensex was down 109.12 points to close at 78,139.01. The Nifty ended 0.06% higher at 23,658.15. However, the broader markets outperformed with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices surged over 20% each.

On Tuesday, major losers were Tech Mahindra, Zomato, and TCS. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Tata Motors saw gains.

FIIs sold equities worth ₹1,893.16 crore on Monday.

The Indices given around 8% returns year-to-date, marking the 9th consecutive year of positive returns. The Nifty 50 has given return of 8.75% while Sensex rose 8.12% yearly.

 Global Markets:

Asian markets are closed today on account of New Year. In the US, Dow Jones dropped 29.51 points (0.07%) to 42,544.22 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 25.31 points (0.43%) to 5,881.63, while the Nasdaq slid 175.99 points (0.90%) to 19,310.79.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.