Indices may open flat to negative on March 05, 2025

5 Mar 2025 , 09:05 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open flat on March 05, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading marginally lower this morning around 22,135.

Indian Markets:
Indian stock markets ended lower, with the Nifty falling below 22,100 on March 4. Weak global cues and concerns over a trade war impacted investor sentiment.

  • Sensex closed down 96.01 points (-0.13%) at 72,989.93
  • Nifty declined 36.65 points (-0.17%) to 22,082.65

Major gainers on the Nifty: Bharat Electronics, SBI, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises
Major losers: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Eicher Motors

Sectoral Performance:

  • Losers: Auto, IT, Telecom, FMCG (down 0.4%-1%)
  • Gainers: Bank, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Media, PSU Bank (up 0.5%-2%)

Asian Markets:
Asian stocks rebounded after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that the U.S. might ease some tariffs that triggered a market sell-off.

  • Hong Kong shares led the gains.
  • China set a 5% growth target, boosting investor confidence.

As of 8:10 AM IST:

  • CSI 300 Index rose 2.41 points
  • Nikkei 225 gained 40.96 points
  • Hang Seng Index surged 294.40 points

U.S. Markets:
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as trade tensions increased. The Nasdaq neared correction territory after President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, along with higher duties on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday. In response, China and Canada retaliated, while Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also vowed to respond.

  • Dow Jones fell 670.25 points (-1.55%) to 42,520.99
  • S&P 500 dropped 71.57 points (-1.22%) to 5,778.15
  • Nasdaq Composite lost 65.03 points (-0.35%) to 18,285.16

Trading volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.42 billion shares, above the 20-day average of 15.87 billion shares.

