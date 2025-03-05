Indices may open flat to negative on March 05, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open flat on March 05, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading marginally lower this morning around 22,135.
Indian Markets:
Indian stock markets ended lower, with the Nifty falling below 22,100 on March 4. Weak global cues and concerns over a trade war impacted investor sentiment.
Major gainers on the Nifty: Bharat Electronics, SBI, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises
Major losers: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Eicher Motors
Sectoral Performance:
Asian Markets:
Asian stocks rebounded after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that the U.S. might ease some tariffs that triggered a market sell-off.
As of 8:10 AM IST:
U.S. Markets:
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as trade tensions increased. The Nasdaq neared correction territory after President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, along with higher duties on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday. In response, China and Canada retaliated, while Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also vowed to respond.
Trading volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.42 billion shares, above the 20-day average of 15.87 billion shares.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.