Indices may open gap-up on April 01, 2025

1 Apr 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on April 01, 2025. The GIFT nifty was trading higher earlier this morning around 23,459.

Indian stock markets remain closed yesterday for Eid Ul Fitr, which marks the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the month of March with a 5.8% gain and the Nifty surged 6.3%.

Indian equity indices ended weak in the volatile session on March 28. At close, the Sensex was down 191.51 points or 0.25% at 77,414.92, and the Nifty was down 72.60 points or 0.31% at 23,519.35.BSE Midcap index down 0.7% and Smallcap index was down 0.35%.

Among sectors, except FMCG, oil & gas, all other indices ended in the red with IT, auto, realty and Media down 1-2%.

Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Cipla, M&M were among major losers on the Sensex, while gainers included Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra bank, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, ICICI Bank.

Global markets:

Asian stocks slumped on Monday as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2. Trump announced that the upcoming tariffs on U.S. imports would apply to all nations. It is feared that Trump’s economic policies and possible retaliatory actions by targeted countries will fuel inflation, keep interest rates elevated and drag down global economic growth.

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 13.83 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 194.35 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 201.11 points.

US stocks rebounded Monday to cap a volatile month and quarter as trade-war worries mount in the run-up to President Trump’s tariff bonanza later in the week. Markets wrapped up March on a woeful note after a rough month and quarter beset by Trump’s fast-evolving tariff policy. T

he Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1% to end the month down more than 5%. Year to date, S&P 500 recuperated from session losses on Monday, but year to date, the index was down more than 4.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 0.8%, but was down about 2.75% month to date.

