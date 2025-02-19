Indices may open higher on Feb 19, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open higher on Feb 19, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher earlier this morning around 23,006.

On Feb 18, indices close another volatile session in red. The Sensex was down 0.04% to close at 75,967.39. Meanwhile, Nifty ended its session at 22,945.30, 0.06% down.

Trent, IndusInd Bank, M&M, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics were among the top losers on the Nifty. However, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ONGC, Power Grid and NTPC were among the top gainers.

Among sectors, Pharma, FMCG, Media, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables declined by 0.5% to 1%. While IT, Power, and Oil & Gas gained 0.5% each.

Broader market indices also ended lower with BSE midcap ended 0.2% down. BSE Small cap ended 1.7% down.

Global markets:

On Wednesday, Asian markets opened mixed over geopolitical uncertainty and global trade war.

In the US, the three major stock indexes fluctuated throughout the session but turned positive just before closing.

The Dow Jones edged up 10.26 points to 44,556.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points to 6,129.58. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.49 points (0.07%) to 20,041.26.