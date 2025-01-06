Indices may open higher on Jan 06, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open higher on January 06, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading positively earlier this morning around 24,125.5.

On Jan 03, Indian benchmark indices ended in red. The Sensex fell 720 points to end at 79,223.11. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 lost 183.90 points and settled at 24,004.75.

Out of 50 Nifty stocks, 32 closed in the red. The biggest losers were Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Cipla, falling up to 2.83%. On the positive side, ONGC, Tata Motors, Titan, Nestle India, and SBI Life rose, gaining as much as 5.11%. Selling pressure was observed in IT, Pharma, and Banking stocks. However, buying in Media and Oil & Gas stocks helped limit the overall losses.

Global Markets:

Asian markets trading mixed on Monday morning amid demand among tech-sector.

In the US, indices rebounded on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 339.86 points (0.80%) to 42,732.13. The S&P 500 added 73.92 points (1.26%) to close at 5,942.47. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 340.88 points (1.77%) to end at 19,621.68.