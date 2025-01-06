iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open higher on Jan 06, 2025

6 Jan 2025 , 09:10 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open higher on January 06, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading positively earlier this morning around 24,125.5.

On Jan 03, Indian benchmark indices ended in red. The Sensex fell 720 points to end at 79,223.11. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 lost 183.90 points and settled at 24,004.75.

Out of 50 Nifty stocks, 32 closed in the red. The biggest losers were Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Cipla, falling up to 2.83%. On the positive side, ONGC, Tata Motors, Titan, Nestle India, and SBI Life rose, gaining as much as 5.11%. Selling pressure was observed in IT, Pharma, and Banking stocks. However, buying in Media and Oil & Gas stocks helped limit the overall losses.

Global Markets:

Asian markets trading mixed on Monday morning amid demand among tech-sector.

In the US, indices rebounded on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 339.86 points (0.80%) to 42,732.13. The S&P 500 added 73.92 points (1.26%) to close at 5,942.47.  Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 340.88 points (1.77%) to end at 19,621.68.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.