Indices may open higher on Jan 07, 2025

7 Jan 2025 , 07:31 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open positive on Jan 07, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading

On Jan 06, Indian markets experienced free fall amid HMPV scare. At the close, the Sensex fell by 1,258.12 points or 1.59% to 77,964.99. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped 388.70 points or 1.62% to 23,616.05.

The biggest losers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Trent, Coal India, NTPC, and BPCL. Top gainers included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, and HCL Technologies.

All sectoral indices closed in the red. PSU Bank fell 4%, while metal, realty, energy, PSU, power, and oil & gas dropped 3% each.

The BSE Midcap index declined by 2.4%, and the Smallcap index was down 3%.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, supported by a two-day rally on Wall Street driven by tech firms.

Overnight, Wall Street showed mixed performance. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose, while the Dow Jones lagged.

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

