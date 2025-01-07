Indices may open higher on Jan 07, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open positive on Jan 07, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading

On Jan 06, Indian markets experienced free fall amid HMPV scare. At the close, the Sensex fell by 1,258.12 points or 1.59% to 77,964.99. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped 388.70 points or 1.62% to 23,616.05.

The biggest losers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Trent, Coal India, NTPC, and BPCL. Top gainers included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, and HCL Technologies.

All sectoral indices closed in the red. PSU Bank fell 4%, while metal, realty, energy, PSU, power, and oil & gas dropped 3% each.

The BSE Midcap index declined by 2.4%, and the Smallcap index was down 3%.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning, supported by a two-day rally on Wall Street driven by tech firms.

Overnight, Wall Street showed mixed performance. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose, while the Dow Jones lagged.